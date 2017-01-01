In The Spotlight
71 Degrees North Crafts New PSA for Special Olympics
At a very uncertain time when many people in America no longer celebrate differences but fear them, work like this latest PSA, “Different Like Me,” for Special Olympics is a breath of fresh air, shot in Chicago by the team ...
HEADLINES
Big News for Two Chicago Screenwriters
The foundation of any great film is an exceptional screenplay. Two Chicago screenwriters are taking huge strides, with one of the biggest producers in Hollywood ...READ MORE
SHAMELESS Renewed for Season Eight
Showtime has made it official, announcing an eighth-season renewal for the show on the heels of its seventh-season finale. Production on the 12-episode Season 8 ...READ MORE
FEATURED VIDEOS
COLUMNS
Call Sheet
Five Questions With SCREEN
Burrell's Carlo Treviso Answers Five Questions
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Carlo Treviso, Senior Digital Producer at Burrell and Founder of Carlo Treviso Pictures, answers Five Questions with ...READ MORE
Beyond The Spot
Beyond the Spot: Julie Scott
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Julie Scott, VP and General Manager of The Onion Labs talks to Beyond the Spot about good ...READ MORE
Loading Doc
Loading Doc: Food, Love and Cocktails
After making two feature comedies set in trendy restaurants and coffee shops, it may have seemed inevitable for Chicago-based director Jack Newell to dive further ...READ MORE
On The Move
Sarofsky Expands Staff
Chicago-based Sarofsky is adding creative VFX and finishing artist Cory Davis and designer Dan Tiffany to its staff. The news was announced by company principal ...READ MORE
Photo Booth
PHOTO BOOTH: BAM Studios Cinespace Ribbon Cutting Reception
BAM Studios has expanded to Cinespace Chicago Film Studios to launch its fourth ADR stage, the company just announced. SCREEN was there for the ribbon ...READ MORE
Filmmaker Focus
FOR GRACE Directors Kevin Pang and Mark Helenowski
“An essential film for anyone with a dream and the will to pursue it” - Toronto Film Scene Tuesday, February 2nd is a monumental day ...READ MORE
Trailer Park
FND Films Debut Feature IT'S ALL GOOD
"In 2014, three Chicago-based filmmakers raised close to $78,000 on Indiegogo to fund their first feature film. The sketch comedy artists known as FND Films ...READ MORE
Only in Texas
Will QUEEN OF THE SOUTH Be Renewed?
WILL USA’S QUEEN OF THE SOUTH BE RENEWED?: USA’s gritty drama about a female Mexican drug lord operating out of Texas premiered this summer to ...READ MORE
Street Legal
Jared Leto v. TMZ: The Copyright Battle Continues
Late last year, TMZ got their hands on a video of Jared Leto bashing Taylor Swift. Leto didn’t like the bad press he received from ...READ MORE
Adventures in Advertising
An Observation
My wife is good at dropping hints when she wants me to do something. She plans far ahead. In April she asked if I was ...READ MORE