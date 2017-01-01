In The Spotlight
71 Degrees North Crafts New PSA for Special Olympics
At a very uncertain time when many people in America no longer celebrate differences but fear them, work like this latest PSA, “Different Like Me,” for Special Olympics is a breath of fresh air, shot in Chicago by the team ...
HEADLINES
EMPIRE Renewed for Season Four
What say we open 2017 with great news for Chicago? Ok let's do it: EMPIRE has been picked up for a fourth season by Fox. ...READ MORE
SOUL SESSIONS Set for February
Independent feature production is off and running here in the Midwest and there is a promising feature opening up shop this week. Preproduction is underway ...READ MORE
COLUMNS
Call Sheet
Five Questions With SCREEN
Don Arbuckle Answers Five Questions
Legendary Chicago sound designer Don Arbuckle officially retired this month, hanging up his board after almost three decades since becoming ARU's first employee. Hired by ...READ MORE
Beyond The Spot
Beyond the Spot: Julie Scott
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Julie Scott, VP and General Manager of The Onion Labs talks to Beyond the Spot about good ...READ MORE
Loading Doc
Loading Doc: Murder, Miracles and Maya
Cincinnati-based director and cinematographer Melissa Godoy is finishing production for the feature documentary WILL I BE NEXT, which follows several families dealing with Alzheimer’s issues ...READ MORE
On The Move
Tim Mason Joins One at Optimus Roster
Director Tim Mason has joined the roster at One at Optimus. Mason – also a writer and actor – recently directed “No Other Way To ...READ MORE
Photo Booth
PHOTO BOOTH: BAM Studios Cinespace Ribbon Cutting Reception
BAM Studios has expanded to Cinespace Chicago Film Studios to launch its fourth ADR stage, the company just announced. SCREEN was there for the ribbon ...READ MORE
Filmmaker Focus
FOR GRACE Directors Kevin Pang and Mark Helenowski
“An essential film for anyone with a dream and the will to pursue it” - Toronto Film Scene Tuesday, February 2nd is a monumental day ...READ MORE
Trailer Park
FND Films Debut Feature IT'S ALL GOOD
"In 2014, three Chicago-based filmmakers raised close to $78,000 on Indiegogo to fund their first feature film. The sketch comedy artists known as FND Films ...READ MORE
Only in Texas
Will QUEEN OF THE SOUTH Be Renewed?
WILL USA’S QUEEN OF THE SOUTH BE RENEWED?: USA’s gritty drama about a female Mexican drug lord operating out of Texas premiered this summer to ...READ MORE
Street Legal
IMDb Fights Back on Age Censorship Law
As of January 1, 2017, entertainment employment service providers like IMDB are required to remove age and birthday information upon request of their subscribers. Assembly ...READ MORE