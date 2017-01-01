In The Spotlight
Budweiser Tackles Immigration For Super Bowl Ad
One of the first ads for this year's Super Bowl has been released and in the charged climate of the new presidential administration, Budweiser has chosen to tackle immigration. In the spot, "Born the Hard Way," Budweiser tells the story ...
HEADLINES
Premiere, Pietz Open Midwest Independent FF Tuesday
"With movies like this, the future of indies is bright." So says The Huffington Post about the Midwest-made drama HALFWAY, whose Chicago Premiere will open ...READ MORE
FCB Helps Michelob Inspire Fitness
Michelob ULTRA today unveiled a new 30-second commercial, titled "Our Bar," that will debut during Super Bowl LI. The spot, developed by FCB Chicago, features ...READ MORE
FEATURED VIDEOS
COLUMNS
Call Sheet
Sundance + Slamdance Wrap-Up, Winners and Exclusives
That's a wrap on another Sundance and Slamdance and here is a quick rundown of the Chicago and Midwest filmmakers mixing it up in the ...READ MORE
Five Questions With SCREEN
Adam Yencho Answers Five Questions
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Burrell Copywriter Adam Yencho answers Five Questions with SCREEN. SCREEN: If you could appoint ANYONE to be ...READ MORE
Beyond The Spot
Beyond the Spot: Julie Scott
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Julie Scott, VP and General Manager of The Onion Labs talks to Beyond the Spot about good ...READ MORE
Loading Doc
Loading Doc: Murder, Miracles and Maya
Cincinnati-based director and cinematographer Melissa Godoy is finishing production for the feature documentary WILL I BE NEXT, which follows several families dealing with Alzheimer’s issues ...READ MORE
On The Move
Periscope Adds John Wong, C. Ryan Stemple
Periscope Post and Audio has added sound designer/mixer John Wong and colorist C. Ryan Stemple to their staff, the company has announced. "John and Ryan ...READ MORE
Photo Booth
MONDAY ON MAIN STREET 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival
The annual filmmaker social MONDAY ON MAIN STREET brings together artists from Chicago, NY and LA during the Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals. This year's ...READ MORE
Filmmaker Focus
LIVE FROM SUNDANCE: Jury Winner MACHINES Director Rahul Jain
LIVE FROM SUNDANCE 2017: Director Rahul Jain chronicles and confronts the wage slavery and labor exploitation in India and beyond in his documentary MACHINES. SCREEN's ...READ MORE
Trailer Park
APB Premieres February 6th
Police work isn’t rocket science. It’s harder. Inspired by true events, APB is a new police drama with a high-tech twist from executive producer/director Len ...READ MORE
Only in Texas
Will QUEEN OF THE SOUTH Be Renewed?
WILL USA’S QUEEN OF THE SOUTH BE RENEWED?: USA’s gritty drama about a female Mexican drug lord operating out of Texas premiered this summer to ...READ MORE
Street Legal
IMDb Fights Back on Age Censorship Law
As of January 1, 2017, entertainment employment service providers like IMDB are required to remove age and birthday information upon request of their subscribers. Assembly ...READ MORE