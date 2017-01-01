In The Spotlight
71 Degrees North Crafts New PSA for Special Olympics
At a very uncertain time when many people in America no longer celebrate differences but fear them, work like this latest PSA, “Different Like Me,” for Special Olympics is a breath of fresh air, shot in Chicago by the team ...
NoiseFloor On Top of the City
Chicago-based audio boutique NoiseFloor recently completed work on an installation for the John Hancock Center's "Tilt" attraction. NoiseFloor's Devin Delaney and Stosh Tuszynski worked together ...READ MORE
Director Duncan Wolfe Returns to One at Optimus from Obama's White House
Director Duncan Wolfe fresh from working behind-the-scenes as a filmmaker and creative digital strategist for President Barack Obama has officially returned to Chicago-based One at ...READ MORE
Call Sheet
Illinois Film Shatters Record, Chicago in Top Five
The Illinois Film Office today announced that Illinois’ film industry generated a whopping $499 million in estimated Illinois spending, a 51 percent increase over the ...READ MORE
Five Questions With SCREEN
Adam Yencho Answers Five Questions
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Burrell Copywriter Adam Yencho answers Five Questions with SCREEN. SCREEN: If you could appoint ANYONE to be ...READ MORE
Beyond The Spot
Beyond the Spot: Julie Scott
In the latest installment of our popular feature, Julie Scott, VP and General Manager of The Onion Labs talks to Beyond the Spot about good ...READ MORE
Loading Doc
Loading Doc: Murder, Miracles and Maya
Cincinnati-based director and cinematographer Melissa Godoy is finishing production for the feature documentary WILL I BE NEXT, which follows several families dealing with Alzheimer’s issues ...READ MORE
On The Move
Photo Booth
PHOTO BOOTH: Magnanimous Media Studio Two Open House
Chicago's Magnanimous Media hosted an open house for its new studio space on Thursday, January 12th and SCREEN photographer Terrell Young was there to bring ...READ MORE
Filmmaker Focus
LIVE FROM SUNDANCE: In a Snowstorm with THE WORKERS CUP
We are bringing you exclusive interviews from #Sundance2017 and #Slamdance2017 all week! Documentary in competition THE WORKERS CUP is earning raves and director Adam Sobel ...READ MORE
Trailer Park
APB Premieres February 6th
Police work isn’t rocket science. It’s harder. Inspired by true events, APB is a new police drama with a high-tech twist from executive producer/director Len ...READ MORE
Only in Texas
Will QUEEN OF THE SOUTH Be Renewed?
WILL USA’S QUEEN OF THE SOUTH BE RENEWED?: USA’s gritty drama about a female Mexican drug lord operating out of Texas premiered this summer to ...READ MORE
Street Legal
IMDb Fights Back on Age Censorship Law
As of January 1, 2017, entertainment employment service providers like IMDB are required to remove age and birthday information upon request of their subscribers. Assembly ...READ MORE